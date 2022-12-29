Relive The Monochromatic Trend With Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celebs

We saw some of the most daring fashion statements in 2022. Although fashion keeps changing, the monochromatic look was one of the most hit trends in 2022. The head-to-toe hues are not just about wearing all black or white, it is about clubbing different shades of the same colour family. The classy fashion statement made it to magazine covers and our Bollywood celebrities in past showed us how. From Karisma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, here is a list of celebrities who nailed the trend and looked absolutely stunning.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor opted for a white ensemble featuring a beautiful white Kurti with intricate threadwork, matching straight pants, and a dupatta. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning.

Kajol

For the promotions of Salaam Venky, Kajol donned a stunning red silk saree and teamed it with a similar colour sleeveless blouse. She also added matching bangles to wrap up her look.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan aced the monochromatic look in this black jumpsuit. The ensemble features cut-outs near the waist and a zipper in the front. She sported black heels and opted for black nail paint to seal her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked classy as she slipped into a black crop top and matching high-waisted pants. She added a black blazer to her look and exuded boss-lady vibes.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar channelled his inner fashionista as he wore a buttoned-down black shirt, with matching leather pants and teamed it with a black blazer. He also wore similar colour shoes with silver studs and sunglasses to complete his look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked like a glam doll in this blue ensemble featuring a corset top with a zipper and matching pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ravishing in this red monochromatic outfit. It featured a red one-shoulder top with a long train and matching red pants. She also added a pair of red pumps to achieve this look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stylish as she wore a white blazer with matching pants with multiple pleats that created an illusion of a skirt. She also chose white statement earrings.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan sported this look to the sets of Koffee With Karan. He looked dapper as he wore a red shirt, with a matching tie and trousers. To highlight his look, he added a blazer.

