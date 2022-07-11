Remembering Legendary Writer Bhisham Sahni on His 19th Death Anniversary

BHISHAM SAHNI’S 19TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Actor, author and playwright Bhisham Sahni is considered one of the distinguished voices in Hindi literature. Born on August 8, 1915, in Rawalpindi—present-day Pakistan, Bisham Sahni has written more than 100 short stories and several plays. The legendary writer was also an active participant in the 1942 Quit India Movement and later settled down in India after the Partition.

His phenomenal writings awarded him with several eminent honours like the Shiromani Writers Award in 1979, Padma Bhushan in 1998, and Sahitya Akademi fellowship in 2002, among others. He passed away on July 11, 2003.

On his 19th death anniversary here is a look at some of his renowned work:

Tamas

Bhisham Sahni was especially known for his poignant and realistic work Tamas, wherein he depicted the aftermath of the Partition of India, which he witnessed firsthand. He wrote this iconic book in 1974 and won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1975. In 1986, filmmaker Govind Nihalani adapted his piece of work into a TV series, wherein Bhisham Sahni played the role of the Sikh character Karmo. The series featured Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Virendra Saxena, Amrish Puri, Surekha Sikri, Saeed Jaffery, and Iftekhar in prominent roles. Balraj, My Brother

Essaying the life of his elder brother and actor Balraj Sahni, Bhisham Sahni impressively portrayed the charming personality of the Indian film and stage actor. Balraj Sahni is well known for his impeccable work in Dharti Ke Lal, Do Bigha Zameen, Chhoti Bahen, Kabuliwala and Garam Hawa. Basanti

In this 1982 fictional novel, the author narrates the story of a young village girl, who came to the big city with her family in the hopes of a better life. The novel revolves around the struggle of the girl to find her way out. Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!

In 1984, filmmaker Saeed Akhtar offered Bhisham Sahni the lead role in Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!. This was Bhisham Sahni’s debut film. In the movie, he shared the screen space with Amjad Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Dina Pathak, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. Mr and Mrs. Iyer

Aparna Sen’s 2002 directorial, Mr and Mrs Iyer was Bhisham Sahni’s last film, which revolves around a Hindu woman protecting a Muslim man when a communal riot breaks out. The film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose, Surekha Sikri and Rabi Ranjan among others.

