Remembering RK Narayan on His Death Anniversary: Facts about the Creator of Malgudi Days

RK NARAYAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: RK Narayan, is one of the most loved Indian English literature laureates. He is the first post-independence writer who grabbed the Western world’s attention by introducing them to the Indian writing in English. A leading author known for his simple, subtle style, Narayan is by far one of the most widely read and popular Indian writers.

The man behind the immensely loved, gem-like The Malgudi Days, was instrumental in introducing and popularizing the Indian English literature genre on the global platform.

Swami and Friends, his first novel set in the fictitious Malgudi, was the perfect work that beautifully encapsulated the transitioning milieu of British and post-independence India.

The English Teacher, The Financial Expert, Waiting for the Mahatma, My Dateless Diary, The Man-Eater of Malgudi, and numerous other literary works have been penned by him.

Such was the author’s charisma that well-known British writer Somerset Maugham visited India to meet Narayan. And when he couldn’t find his house, the writer wrote a letter expressing his deep respect and admiration for him.

On his 22nd death anniversary why not revisit the most revered author by getting to know him better through some amazing facts.