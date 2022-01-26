Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle Showcases Republic Day Parade, Captures India's Cultural Heritage

>INDIA REPUBLIC DAY 26 JANUARY 2022 GOOGLE DOODLE: As India celebrates its Republic Day today on January 26, Google marked the occasion showcasing Republic Day Parade —elements of which are depicted in the Doodle artwork—parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolours of the national flag.

Along Rajpath, this momentous parade features a float for each Indian state alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials. The parade is broadcast live to millions across India who tune in to enjoy the carefully choreographed spectacle and reflect on over 70 years of freedom.

This year’s parade will be held under the shadow of pandemic. With the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, this year fewer people will be allowed to attend the parade. January 26, 2020, months before the pandemic gripped India, saw 1.15 lakh spectators. Taking into account the pandemic, this was cut to just 25,000 spectators last year.

Clearing apprehensions that several roads which were dug up at the central secretariat area may lead the parade to follow an alternative route, a government official told News18.com that the marching contingents will start from Vijay Chowk at Rajpath and go up to the National Stadium.

The Republic Day parade in 2021 had also covered the same route and distance. However, in the years prior to that, the parade usually started from Vijay Chowk and culminated at Red Fort. The difference in distance between the National Stadium and the Red Fort is about five kilometres.

The Delhi Police has also issued a set of guidelines according to which people attending the parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

REPUBLIC DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. On January 26, 1950, India’s Constitution came into effect. The day also marks represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom," by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.

In 1950, India embarked on its journey as a Republic, affirming the principles laid down in the Constitution.

Across the South Asian subcontinent, Republic Day is celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events that honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world’s most populous democracy.

