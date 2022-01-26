Republic Day 2022: Try These Easy 5-Minute Snack Recipes For Those Untimely Cravings

>Republic Day 2022: While the actual fun on Republic Day is to go out, the current Covid-19 situation doesn’t permit us that. Since it’s a national holiday, you are likely to spend the day at home with your family. As the sun starts setting, we tend to get hunger pangs and crave to binge on chips, biscuits and other unhealthy snacks. Moreover, the internet is a curse in such cases because right from snacks to desserts, we get everything at our doorstep within minutes. But for those who love experimenting with food and enjoy whipping up dishes in the kitchen, here are five recipes to try that can be made within five minutes!

Chickpea salad

Advertisement

Chickpeas are rich in fibre and protein which aid in weight loss. Chickpea salad is a perfect evening snack to savour before dinner or eat as a salad. Put together a cup of pre-boiled chickpeas along with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and coriander. Add salt and pepper as per your taste. Squeezing lemon and adding chia seeds will make your dish more flavourful.

>Also read: Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

Pancakes

Advertisement

Pancakes can be made using any flour, but if you prefer going for a healthy snack, use almond flour or gluten-free wheat flour. Add a little milk, sugar/jaggery, chia seeds, a pinch of salt, vanilla essence and mix it with flour. Cook it on a non-stick pan and enjoy it with honey, maple syrup or fruits of your choice.

Advertisement

Mug Pizza

If you’re craving a pizza but don’t want to spend much, go for a Mug Pizza that’s easy to make and scrumptious in taste. Add oil, all-purpose flour, a teaspoon of baking powder, a teaspoon of baking soda, salt and 3 teaspoons of milk in a cup. Add cheese and the sauce of your choice. Keep it in the microwave for 5 minutes and serve it hot!

Chicken sandwich

A chicken sandwich is another easy and quick recipe to make. In a bowl, add shredded chicken, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and other ingredients you would love to add. Sandwich the ingredients between two slices of bread and enjoy your dish!

Fresh Corn Bhel

Another delicious recipe that even your guests would love is Fresh Corn Bhel. Add corn with chopped onions, lemon juice, tomato, salt, pepper and coriander. You can also add sev to make your dish more delicious.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.