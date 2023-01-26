India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations commemorate another year of unity and progress for the world’s largest democracy. This is a fitting occasion to honor India’s accomplishments and growth throughout the years. The #VocalforLocal movement has been gaining momentum in India, leading to a thriving economy of domestic brands. As a result, many made-in-India brands are gaining recognition for their innovative products. On Republic Day today, here is a list of some of the most noteworthy made-in-India alcobev products that are making an impact on consumers today.

A one-of-kind blend

Advertisement

The latest, most exciting entrant in the Indian made whisky space, LEGACY is a newly-launched, made-in India premium blended whisky by Bacardi. Offering a unique flavor by perfectly blending the finest Indian grains, this whisky aims to be the ideal drink for all occasions - be it celebrations with loved ones or quiet relaxation at home. The whisky boasts a rich blend of fruity notes layered with subtle peaty flavors, undertones of toasted oaks with a whiff of spice and a delicate vanilla smoky finish.

Rum with a distinct vanilla flavour

Old Monk has been the biggest and perhaps the most well-known Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand for many years. A quality dark rum made in India, it has found great success with its recipe. The rum is matured in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 years. With notes of caramel and chocolate and a hint of vanilla flavour, this makes for a great pairing with colas. It is an age old favorite amongst dark rum enthusiasts across India.

A Perfect blend

Advertisement

Aged for a minimum of two years in oak casks, GOOD MAN brandy is the perfect amalgamation of grain spirit with premium French and Indian grape brandies. The resulting spirit is a meticulously crafted blend of woody flavors, accompanied by fruity notes of pear, apple and raisins; drizzled with sweet vanilla and honey. It is best enjoyed neat, on ice, and also pairs well with a variety of clear mixers. A homegrown beverage, this is 100% Made-in-India for the Indian market.

Also Read: Do Scented Candles Influence Air Quality? Experts Answer

Advertisement

Citrus-forward gin

This gin is a popular choice amongst new age gin enthusiasts in the country. Made using a modern copper pot distillation process, Greater Than follows a unique Indian-made recipe using botanicals sourced from around the world. The gin has clean juniper and fresh lemon peel on the nose and a zing of ginger on the finish. It has found a steady following in its present markets of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore; and plans to serve and delight consumers across India in the future.

Advertisement

Flavourful Tastes

Made from carefully chosen indigenous ingredients, this whisky offers up aromas of fruitcake, honeycomb and caramel. The palate features sweet notes of apricots, raisins, honey, apples and salted caramel, making it a whisky well-loved across the country.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here