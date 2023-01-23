HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023:Last year, the Government of India modified the longstanding tradition of commencing the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 24. It announced that the festivities would begin a day earlier, on January 23, in order to bring the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary into the fold of Republic Day celebrations.

Previously, celebrations began on January 24 to mark the day members of the Assembly signed the Constitution and adopted Jana Gana Mana as the Indian national anthem.

The two-day celebration of Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, which will flag off the Republic Day events as well, will be marked by a two-day Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival in New Delhi. Titled ‘Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka’, this event will take place at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on January 23 and 24.

REPUBLIC DAY 2023: CELEBRATIONS

This year, the celebration will witness 10 Military Tattoo performances and 20 Tribal Dances. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, this festival will see over 1,200 performers showcasing their art forms, unique costumes, and musical instruments. Apart from these, the Indian Armed Forces will have several presentations. These include a Khukuri Dance performance, a show of the ancient Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu, a Motorcycle Display and Air Warrior Drill, and performance by the Navy Band. The grand finale will see a musical performance by famous playback singer Kailash Kher. An estimated 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the event. The week-long Republic Day celebrations will see Veer Gatha 2.0 and Vande Bharatam 2.0 performances alongside the iconic Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony. The festivities, which will culminate on January 30 (Martyrs’ Day), will be a tribute to INA veterans and tribal communities who participated in the freedom movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Quotes Encapsulating The Essence Of India

1. Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones. It’s a living example of India’s democratic past and virtues.

2. India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey.

3. India’s Yuva Shakti is our greatest strength. Our youth is excelling in different sectors and contributing to national progress.

4. Democracy can not succeed without constructive criticism. I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy stronger.

5. I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India.

Happy Republic Day 2023!

