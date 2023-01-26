GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY, 26 JANUARY, 2023: Today’s Google Doodle celebrating Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution. Today’s Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

WATCH HOW TODAY’S GOOGLE DOODLE WAS CREATED

MY INSPIRATION WAS TO CREATE A PORTRAIT OF INDIA, SAYS PARTH

Sharing his feeling when he was first approached about working on Republic Day Doodle, Kothekar said that he “had goosebumps!" “I reread the email multiple times as I couldn’t believe it and with joy I informed my mother and sister about it. I’d never thought that I would get such an opportunity!," he was reoprted as saying on on Google’s Doodle page.

Speaking about his inspiration, he said that: “My inspiration was to create a portrait of India. The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together."

Sharing his personal experience about the topic, he said: “During my school days, every year I would be mesmerized by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process."

Lastly when asked about the message he hope people take away from your Doodle, Parth said: “This papercut took me 4 days to complete — 6 hours a day. I wanted to demonstrate the complexity of India, with all of its interconnected facets! I’m hoping that the complexity of this artwork allows the viewer to get a glimpse of that."

REPUBLIC DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

To celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi. Dignitaries from around the world come together to watch a display of India’s cultural and military heritage. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be chief guest of this year’s celebrations.

After a ceremonial wreath laying to honour soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29th. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays.

