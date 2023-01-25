HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: January 26 was picked as the day to announce India becoming a sovereign republic, back in 1950. On the same day in 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) denounced colonial rule and proclaimed Purna Swaraj, meaning - “complete freedom" from the British. This year, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day.

On the occasion, India’s capital Delhi, along with some other cities, witnesses’ parades, tableaus and spectacular strength display by the defense forces. To commemorate the occasion, we have brought you inspirational quotes by some of the renowned Indian leaders.

“You must be the change you want to see in the World" — Mahatma Gandhi. “The constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age" - BR Ambedkar “Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian" - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh “We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shastri “Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru “Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it" – Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak “I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood" – Chandrasekhar Azad “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

