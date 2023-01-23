Home » News » Lifestyle » Republic Day 2023: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony?

Republic Day 2023: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony?

Republic Day 2023: Beating the Retreat ceremony takes place at Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year and marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 13:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The grand Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the official closure of Republic Day celebrations, is held every year on January 29. (Image: News18)
The grand Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the official closure of Republic Day celebrations, is held every year on January 29. (Image: News18)

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with great fanfare. This day is of great significance since the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. For millions of Indians, the highlight of this day is the Republic Day Parade that is held at Kartavya Path. This parade, known for its grandeur, is organised by the Ministry of Defence.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2023: Why is January 26 Celebrated as R-Day? History and Significance

Beating the Retreat ceremony is also an essential part of the Republic Day celebrations. The splendid event takes place at Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year and marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. Bands of the three wings of the military – Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy – perform in the ceremony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did You Know That The First Four R-Day Parades Didn’t Happen at Rajpath? Check Out Interesting Facts

RELATED NEWS

You can watch the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony on television. You can also experience the splendour of these events in person. While there is no entry fee for the Beating the Retreat ceremony, you can buy tickets for the Republic Day Parade online.

ALSO READ: R-Day 2023: Traffic Advisory in Delhi for Rehearsal Parade, Commuters Asked to Avoid THESE Routes

The Ministry of Defence has also shared the link to book the tickets online.

When Can You Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets ?

Advertisement

Tickets for the Republic Day parade can be bought between 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm till January 24.

Where Can You Buy Tickets?

You can also buy tickets for the Republic Day parade at the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Advertisement

How To Buy Tickets Online?

You can buy tickets for the Republic Day parade by visiting the Ministry of Defence’s web portal, aamantran.mod.gov.in. You will have to create an account in order to purchase the tickets.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 13:03 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 13:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: See Cute And Romantic Photos Of The Star Couple

+42PHOTOS

Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About