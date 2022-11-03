Research Reveals Potatoes Aren’t As Harmful As You May Think

Potatoes are quite popular as both side and main course delicacies, but people often refrain from consuming these edible tubers due to their preference for low-carb foods.

According to a report on Eat This, Not That!, researchers from the Journal of Nutritional Science, Boston University, USA, revealed that eating four or more cups of white or sweet potatoes isn’t harmful. It does not matter if the potatoes are fried or not.

The research was conducted on 2,523 people, who were over the age of 30. It was also found that there was no direct link between consuming potatoes and health concerns like high blood pressure and dyslipidemia. The participants who consumed potatoes were found to have a lower risk of contracting health problems. They had these edible tubers as an alternative to red meat. Additionally, they remained physically active. As a result, the chances of them developing type 2 diabetes were 24% less, and elevated triglycerides were 26% less.

Even though the research was published this year in September, the researchers continued digging in deeper. They collected older data of 70% of the participants from 1971 and continued doing this for subsequent years.

According to the study, the types of potatoes, such as white or sweet potatoes that the participants consumed were as follows: About 36% of people ate baked potatoes, 20% people had fried potatoes, 14% people consumed mashed potatoes and 9% of them ate it boiled.

Here are some of the benefits that you must know about the food that is once again gearing up to get added to your diet. DJ Blatner (RDN, CSSD and author of The Flexitarian Diet) states that potatoes are unprocessed food that does not increase the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure or elevated triglycerides. Moreover, potatoes are a great source of antioxidants that also aid in preventing cellular damage.

