Researchers at Australian University Discover Alternative To Exercise -- a Pill

High blood pressure and diabetes are usually a result of bad eating habits and a lifestyle full of laziness. That’s the reason doctors advise us to take a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If we maintain our food and exercise habits, we can stay away from several heart and brain diseases.

However, many of us find it difficult to maintain an exercise routine. Some unwell and elderly people find it difficult to regularly. But now, a unique discovery can come in handy for such people.

Scientists have discovered a pill that will give exercise-like benefits. As per a report of Science Daily, Australian researchers have discovered a molecular signal, which will give the same neurological benefit in the form of a medicine pill as exercise does.

The researchers from the Australian National University said that they hope their discovery will offer the same benefits as exercise with the pill. NAU’s associate professor and head of clear vision research, Riccardo Natoli, says that the pill can be consumed like a vitamin tablet. It will give the molecular message given at the time of exercise. This will help those who are not physically capable of exercise.

It will also benefit people affected with diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by slowing the disease growth. Researchers say that they know that the neurons start becoming weak with growing age but when we send a molecular message, it can improve its condition.

But the researchers warned that any such medicine should not be available to common people. It should rather be reserved for patients with genuine concerns and those who can’t exercise.

