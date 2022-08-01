Respect for Parents Day 2022: History, Significance and How To Make it a Memorable Day

RESPECT FOR PARENTS DAY 2022: Every year on August 1, Respect For Parents Day is observed across the world. The day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude and love for our parents by celebrating the day with them. Parents are the ones who selflessly go to any length for their children in every stage. From being the first teacher in their lives to becoming friends, parents play the most important role in our lives.

ALSO READ: Happy Respect for Parents Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, and WhatsApp Greetings to Share and Express Your Love

Advertisement

Respect for Parents Day: History

Marilyn Dalrymple of Lancaster, CA originated the idea of celebrating Respect For Parents Day in an effort to strengthen relationships between families by acknowledging the leadership roles parents play. The day is not only dedicated to our birth parents, but anyone who acted as parent figures in our lives, such as grandparents, uncles and aunts, and godparents. Respect For Parents Day was officially established in the United States in 1994, with the efforts of then-President Bill Clinton.

Advertisement

Respect for Parents Day: Significance

When we reach a certain age, our parents allow us to pursue our own interests. However, in the middle of dealing with our own life, we lose touch with our parents which in turn creates a communication gap. Respect For Parents Day is therefore very important because it provides a chance to reconnect with our parents and spend quality time with them. This day reminds you of all the efforts and hard work they have done to fulfil your dreams and demands.

Respect for Parents Day: Celebrations

Many NGOs, volunteers, local communities and others celebrate this day by organising various activities. Children can make this day exciting and memorable for their parents by planning a surprise for them. You can take them out to dinner, or just visit them, sit and have conversations to make them feel happy and loved.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here