Retinol: A complete Guide For Beginners; Read To Know All About It

Gone are those days when skincare products were sold only because of commercials and advertisements. In the 21st century, the ingredients behind the product are what matters. People have turned into smart consumers, and keep themselves updated with what’s new in the market and what is their basic requirement. While basic skincare ingredients have become household names, Retinol is making the rounds on the internet as the holy grail ingredient for skincare because of its innumerable benefits.

Whenever you hear any health expert or dermatologist saying Retinol, you should understand that they mean Vitamin A. Retinol is better known as Vitamin A, which is extremely crucial in activating your skin cells’ recuperative abilities. Retinol is the milder version of retinoids which are Vitamin A extracts. Are you wondering how it works? Like any other ingredient, it does not remove the dead skin cells, but instead the small molecules which form the retinol go deep under the epidermis, which is the outer layer of skin, to your dermis.

While informing about who should use this ingredient, experts recommend that anyone looking to reduce the signs of skin aging can use this ingredient in general. But retinol is not recommended for women who are pregnant, planning to be, or nursing. Not just this but those with skin issues like eczema or rosacea that’s flaring should not use retinol.

Let’s take a look at the skin issues that are targeted by the retinol:

Fine lines

Enlarged pores

Wrinkles

Uneven skin texture

Melasma and other types of hyperpigmentation

Sun spots and other sun damages, sometimes called photoaging

Retinol should be used after the prescription from the dermatologist as certain side effects are common after using the ingredient. Experts have informed that about 10 per cent of the people who use retinoids may experience more severe side effects, including: Blistering, Acne flare-up, Eczema flares up, Stinging, Swelling, Skin discoloration, Photosensitivity to UV light.

Do not use retinol with:

Heavy scrubs Astringents Toners Alpha hydroxy acids Beta hydroxy acids Benzoyl peroxide Vitamin C

