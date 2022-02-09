Revamp Your Skincare Routine With These DIY Ideas

Our skin is the first part of our body to get impacted by the changing weather, pollution, dust and other things. Face is one of the sensitive areas of our body that requires extra attention and care. In order to cure our skin, we shop for expensive products and use them without reading the back ingredients. The beauty products which claim to brighten our skin damage it from the inside with heavy chemicals. In such a case, one must avoid using any harsh product on their face. However, the question that arises is - what to use to keep our skin smooth, glowing, and moisturised? The answer lies at your home. We have come up with a list of do-it-yourself ideas that you can use to revamp your skincare routines.

>Cleanse your face with honey and lemon

Honey is the golden ingredient when it comes to cleaning your face. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and has antioxidant properties. Lemon is proven to be an effective ingredient in removing tan and when mixed with honey, enhances the skin tone. Honey also keeps the skin hydrated.

>Scrub your face with Banana and Oatmeal

Banana is a storehouse of nutrients. It has potassium, vitamin C, traces of vitamin A, and silica. You can use this scrub once or twice a week to exfoliate you skin. Grind oats and mix them with mashed banana. Add a little curd to the mixture. Use this mixture on your skin and massage in a circular motion for 30-60 seconds. Rinse with water.

>Put on a Turmeric face mask

Add three tablespoons of lemon juice to a tablespoon of turmeric powder. Apply the mixture on the face and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with water. Turmeric is very effective in removing blemishes and dark spots.

>Use Aloe Vera and Rosewater Toner

Mix the equal quantity of aloe vera and rose water in a bowl to make the toner. Apply on clean dry skin. The mixture will not only help in hydrating your skin but will also give you bright and acne-free skin.

>Moisturise with almond oil

Use almond oil instead of readymade moisturisers on your skin. The last step of your skincare routine will make your skin look shiny and smooth. It also locks the moisture inside keeping your skin hydrated for a long time.

