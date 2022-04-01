Reverse Prediabetes with These Simple Natural Remedies

High blood sugar levels can take a toll at the overall physical health of a person. Diabetes not just increases the sugar level in blood, but also creates havoc to organs like heart, kidney, eyes, blood vessels and so on.

While people don’t get diabetes overnight, it starts with little clues. The condition is called prediabetes. During prediabetes, a person starts to witness symptoms of high sugar level in blood. If not controlled at this stage, it can lead to Type 2 Diabetes. However, one can naturally reverse the condition and get back to living a normal healthy life.

What are the symptoms of Prediabetes?

Frequent thirst

Fatigue

Frequent Urination

Sudden weight loss

Increased hunger

Feeling of numbness or tingling in the feet or hands

Natural ways to reverse prediabetes:

Say ‘No’ to white sugar

White sugar contains a lot of calories and provides the body with no good nutrition. White sugar increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and even heart diseases. Either completely cut down on sugar or opt for natural sugars such as honey or jaggery, but that too in low quantities. Move your body

To stay healthy, one needs to keep their body active. Always take a walk after you have your meals. Go for Yoga or exercise. Regularly exercise for at least 30 minutes to reverse the effects of prediabetes. When the body stays active, it boosts immunity and metabolism which helps in fighting diseases. Consume bitter vegetables and natural herbs

Karela, fenugreek, mint, brinjal, radish, carrot among others have an ample amount of good cholesterol. Consuming these items cuts down the bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol in the body. Apart from these, ayurvedic herbs such as triphala, gymnema, himalayan cedar, nut grass, and others have anti-diabetic properties which prevent the blood sugar level from spiking. Quit drinking and smoking

Alcohol and smoke increase the risk of restricting insulin function. Insulin helps in regulating blood sugar levels by breaking carbohydrates into glucose. If someone is suffering from high sugar levels, then they should quit drinking alcohol and smoking immediately. Sleep well

Not getting enough sleep is directly connected to insulin resistance. Having disturbed sleep or lack of enough sleep makes you feel tired all the time. This leads to a lot of other issues; one such is hormonal disbalance. So, to prevent your health from deteriorating, sleep for at least eight hours.

