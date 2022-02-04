Rhea Chakraborty is Kickboxing her Way into the Weekend Like This

Fitness is a destination that can be reached by taking various paths. While conventional fitness training includes lifting weights at the gym or doing yoga, there is also a wide variety of combat sports that help you shed those extra kilos and keep your stamina at its pinnacle, not to mention the perks of knowing how to defend yourself. Kickboxing is a major combat sport that people opt for to stay fit and looks like actress Rhea Chakraborty has just included it in her fitness regime. While the cold weather in many states is making us stay in our beds, Rhea is giving us serious workout motivation for the weekend by posting a clip of her kickboxing session on her Instagram stories.

Although a strong yoga enthusiast, Rhea does not regularly post videos or photos of her workouts sessions on social media but does occasionally drop major fitness cues in the form of yoga poses and high-intensity workouts. This time, she decided to go with kickboxing. Rhea can be seen constantly kicking on a boxing pad that her fitness trainer puts forward. She is seen working on perfecting roundhouse kicks, dressed in a pink T-shirt and grey gym leggings.

Kickboxing has been practiced in different parts of the world since ages as a complete remedy for keeping oneself fit. Its benefits are as follows:

According to a 2014 study conducted by our government, doing one hour of kickboxing three times a week enhanced maximum oxygen intake (VO2max), indicating better cardiovascular health, which in turn increases stamina.

Kickboxing greatly tones the muscles of the body and leads to improved muscle strength in both upper and lower portions of the body.

It goes without saying that most physical exercises help you lose calories and weight and kickboxing is no exception. Kickboxing provides a high intensity aerobic workout that burns calories really fast.

It also improves posture and increases energy, making it an excellent cross-training workout programme.

Knowing how to defend yourself out of a threatening situation can boost your self confidence and also release you from stress.

