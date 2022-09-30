The much-awaited wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is happening, and the couple are going all out to celebrate their big day with friends and family. The star couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities on Thursday, in New Delhi.

Over the last couple of days, Richa and Ali have been teasing their fans and well-wishers with glimpses from their wedding preparations. Every happy moment captured in their respective Instagram stories, has received a lot of love from their fans and friends from the industry.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, which according to reports will take place on October 4, the couple shared a series of images from their sangeet ceremony. While Richa captioned with the words: #RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak, Ali Fazal completed the sentence on his post, with the caption: Tumko bhi ..

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal opted for traditional attires designed by Rahul Mishra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla respectively. The bride to be, Richa adorned a nature inspired custom made lehenga set designed by ace couturier Rahul Mishra. With his forte being to imitate nature and the many elements on fabrics with the aid of craft and embroidery, the ensemble featured a course constructed, off shoulder blouse, made like a crop top, with embroidered petals of the Medinilla Magnifica flower cascading from its surface.

Each Medinilla petal is individually embroidered, cut and hand tacked onto the surface of the blouse. It features intricate thread embroidery and glimmering sequins and follows a meticulous placement and size arrangement to engineer the desired fall. She paired the unconventional 3D blouse with a Perizaad hand embroidered lehenga that borrows inspiration from Mughal architecture. The embroidery artwork features a strategic placement of florals with geometric forms. Realised on a silk organza base in old rose hue, the piece is hand embroidered with resham threads, zari, beads and sequins. She completed the look with a silk organza dupatta with hand embroidery.

Richa let her hair down and kept her makeup minimal. Her mehendi laden hands with accessories comprising a ring and bangles, bracelets.

Complementing his beautiful bride-to-be, Ali Fazal aced his sangeet look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla angarkha. The off-white Banarasi cotton became the canvas for classic shadow work to create an angarkha, which is the very definition of regal style. The seams have been exclusively hand-embroidered in Khidki work. The couple complemented each other in their attires and set the tone for the wedding season.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here