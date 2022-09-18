Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Looked Fierce on London Fashion Week Runway, Calls the Experience ‘Surreal’|EXCLUSIVE

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked for UK-based high fashion brand Helen Anthony’s show at London Fashion Week to a packed house in a classic white three-piece outfit and a fierce sequin ensemble. Exuding power and elegance on the head ramp, Riddhima called the experience ‘surreal’.

Speaking to News18 post-show, Riddhima says, “The whole experience felt surreal, it felt amazing, I can’t believe it is all over. It was quite an experience, and it was just amazing with a capital A." Cheered on by her friends and well-wishers in the audience, Riddhima sashayed the ramp like a true diva. Riddhima also took to Instagram and shared a video of her opening the show in the power suit. Post uploading the video, Riddhima received compliments from her industry friends and family including Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Monisha Jaising among others.

Advertisement

Adorning ensembles designed by Naeem Anthony, Riddhima enhanced the outfits with her statement jewellery pieces from the collection Samara. From heirloom to contemporary pieces, the collection named after her daughter Samara featured an eclectic mix of bracelets, and waist belts all crafted in yellow and white gold which were paired with Anthony’s modern silhouettes.

Riddhima opened the show in a pristine white three-piece ensemble featuring a waistcoat, trousers and a trench coat and completed the look with a solitaire string necklace. With over 100 models walking the 30-minute show in creations designed by Helen Anthony and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni x Punjab Jewellers, the runway came to life in exquisite jewellery pieces celebrating the theme ‘East Meets West’.

Advertisement

Western silhouettes married to timeless diamond pieces made a bold fashion statement on the runway. The show also featured male models walking the runway in blazers paired with diamond pieces adorned with semi-precious-coloured stones.

The ruby red sequin jacket she adorned in the second look came with polo and trousers and Riddhima paired the shimmery look with a big uncut diamond set. Complementing her power dressing Riddhima looked stunning in a bold lip and sleek hairstyle. Her look definitely gave the ‘Elizabeth Hurley’ vibe. As the show progressed, Riddhima made a second grand entry on the runway, this time twinning with a kid. When asked who the young girl was who accompanied her, she says, “The kid was Helen, she is Anthony’s daughter and since we were wearing matching outfits, I brought her on the ramp."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here