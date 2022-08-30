Riding The K-Wave? Here Are Some Korean Dishes You Must Try

If you are an ardent fan of K-Dramas, you know Koreans love their food. Most of us love to watch the drama, plot twists and conventional love stories with cup of Ramyun noodles and a pair of chopsticks. From cheese hotteok to colourful gimbap roll, Korean dishes are the flavour of the season and are here to stay. We bring you three recipes which can be prepared in no time. Time to ride the K-wave!

Kim Jong’s Tofu Pockets Recipe by Green Mantis Advertisement (Tofu puffs stuffed with spicy kimchi rice)

Ingredients

Tofu

Sushi rice

Kimchi

Gochujang

Spring onions

Basil

Lemon

Peanut

Coriander

Method:

Add sushi rice, kimchi, springs onion, basil, lemon, peanuts, and coriander into a bowl.

Mix well and keep it aside to use as stuffing.

Cut a tofu block into four equal triangles and fry, giving a little rest once a while, till golden brown.

After frying, extract a piece of tofu from the triangle, leaving space for stuffing to be filled inside.

Repeat the process for all components and fill the Korean mix in all the pieces of tofu.

Garnish with fresh greens and add kimchi salad by the side.

Cheese Hotteok Recipe by Green Mantis

(Korean cheese chili stuffed pancakes)

Ingredients

Refined flour

Dried yeast

Baking powder

Salt

Cheese

King Chilli

Gochujang paste

Oil

Spring onion

Coriander

Onion

Tofu

Kimchi

Advertisement

Method:

Add refined flour, dried yeast, baking powder, salt, and water to a bowl to form a dough for the pancake.

Rest the dough for 3 hours until double in size.

Cut king chili, spring onion, coriander, and onion in a separate bowl, and add cheese and cottage cheese (paneer) to the bowl.

Advertisement

To make a hotteok, flatten the dough and put the filling in the center. Seal the dough by forming a small round and let it rest.

On a hot plate, place the round dough and gently flatten it with a spatula or a slicer.

Cook the bread on both sides until golden brown.

Cut the hotteok into four pieces and serve hot with a side salad.

Gimbap Roll

(Korean rolls with gochujang pickled radish, carrots and spinach)

Ingredients

Sushi rice

Nori sheet

Carrot

Takwan

Gari

Tofu

Kimchi

Gochujang

Spinach

Banana Leaf

Wasabi

Advertisement

Oil

Soy Kikkoman

Method:

On a sushi mat, place a nori sheet and spread sushi rice on it.

Place carrots, takwan, spinach, and gochujang paste with kimchi in the center of the nori sheet.

Very lightly fry tofu and place it on top of the kimchi salad.

Roll the gimbap gently and seal it tightly by applying water to the end of the sheet.

Serve with gari, wasabi and soy by the side.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here