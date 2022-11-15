Right Way To Adopt A Low-Carb Diet For Controlling Blood Sugar

A low-carbohydrate diet can be very beneficial for people who have Type 2 diabetes. The main issue with people who are suffering from diabetes is that their bodies cannot manage their blood glucose. Taking a low-carb diet can be very effective in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. But remember, one should not remove carbohydrates altogether from their diet. Some carbohydrate foods are rich in essential vitamins, minerals and fibre, which form an important part of a healthy diet.

Our body utilises carbs for energy and other important functions. So it is advisable to include healthy carbs in your diet and low-carb eating shouldn’t be no-carb eating. Following a low-carb meal plan and minimizing the potential hazards of a low-carb diet is of utmost importance.

Dietician Sheenam Narang has discussed some important aspects of a low-carb diet in her latest Instagram post.

Sheenam Narang has written, “One method to lower blood sugar is to switch to a low-carb diet. 95% of type 1 diabetic patients aim for 45–60 grammes of carbohydrates per meal. Depending on your level of activity and the medications you take, that figure could go up or down. But eating low-carb shouldn’t mean not consuming any carbohydrates. Certain carbohydrate-rich meals also contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, all of which are important parts of a balanced diet."

She has also alluded to a study which showed that those who followed a low-carb diet for six months experienced a larger decline in haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a marker for blood glucose levels.

A similar study by Stanford Medicine has also found that by avoiding carbs, a diabetic person can maintain lower blood glucose levels.

Sheenam Narang has said that diabetic patients should carefully consider what they add to their diet and what they eliminate. She has cautioned that becoming overly focused on limiting carbs can result in becoming dependent on high-calorie fats, additives and artificial sweeteners.

Diabetic patients can take meats, eggs, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and vegetables including olives, celery, carrots, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and tomatoes when following a low-carb diet.

