Rihanna Sets Maternity Fashion Goals at Oscars After-Party; Looks Ravishing In Black Valentino Gown

Barbadian singer-pop star Rihanna never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress who is expecting her first baby with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky was recently spotted at the 94th Academy Awards. Post the mega event, Rihanna glamorously flaunted her baby bump at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s star-studded Oscars after-party. The ‘Love The Way You Lie’ songstress was dressed in a belly-baring black floor-length Valentino outfit that sizzled maternity fashion.

The after-party was hosted at the controversial Chateau Marmont hotel which hospitality union workers have reportedly been boycotting due to allegations of employee mistreatment, reported Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old songstress hogged the limelight as she channeled a sultry look that showcased her blossoming baby bump.

Ever since the after-party, Rihanna’s pictures are surfacing on the internet. Rihanna was in attendance despite not being nominated for an Oscar. The diva put forward her Fashion A game in a black organza turtleneck gown that came with a bustier and ended in a long organza skirt that sported sequin embroidery all over.

Her outfit was a custom made piece crafted by Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The sheer black gown with its bandeau-baring top and sequined skirt came with voluminous organza sleeves under which Rihanna wore a pair of bedazzling black opera gloves that were visible through the mesh fabric of her maternity wear.

Rihanna left her luscious silky tresses open down her back in a unique zig-zag parting style that was reminiscent of the ’90s. She rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers. For the event, RiRi was Styled by Jahleel Weaver, American fashion designer and stylist and the deputy creative director of her fashion house ‘Fenty’, Rihanna accessorized her look with a pair of black-and-white statement earrings and gave the fashion police a run for their money.

Back in February, the R&B songstress shared her take on maternity fashion in an interview with Refinery29. At the time, Rihanna had said, “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that shit. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me."

For the unversed, Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with Rocky.

