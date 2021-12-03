Rihanna Shone Like a Diamond with Signature Style at Event to Declare Her Barbados National Hero

Remember what they say, “It’s ugly until Rihanna wears it." We couldn’t agree more after seeing the pop hitmaker’s choice of dress for an event where she was declared the “national hero" of Barbados, the world’s newest republic.

Rihanna was born and grew up on the Carribbean island. And when Barbados became a republic, the first thing the government did is to recognise Rihanna’s contribution. The singer was appointed as the ambassador for culture and youth in 2018 by Barbados.

The moment was certainly huge and Rihanna did celebrate it in style. The style icon wore a brown dress from Bottega Veneta with a halter design wrapped over the neck and a flowing silhouette that neared her ankles to the ceremony. She wore it with brown stilettos and chunky studs.

Although Rihanna’s mask was perfectly in place, we were able to see her hair in braids and a sparkly golden eye makeup look that complimented her attire perfectly. With an ensemble as gorgeous as this, Rihanna has undoubtedly captured our hearts.

The 33-year-old musician attended the ceremony at National Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados, where she was honoured for her accomplishments in the entertainment industry. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s formal removal as head of state and governor-general, Sandra Mason was named as Barbados president.

During the event, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley made a particular mention of Rihanna, recognising her skills and including a reference to one of her famous songs. “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for the national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, may you continue to shine like a diamond," she said.

Rihanna is the second woman in the history of Barbados to be named a national hero, after religious pioneer Sarah Ann Gill, who died in 1866.

