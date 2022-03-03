Rihanna’s Style Guide on How to Make Pregnancy Look Haute and Happening

Pushing the idea of sexy maternity dressing, singer and soon-to-be mom Rihanna made a jaw-dropping entrance at the Dior AW22 show in Paris. The ‘Under My Umbrella’ hitmaker graced the event wearing a lace-trimmed tulle dress and paired it with a Dior Fall22 coat.

Even though the internet had a field day discussing her choice of outfit, with some calling it too “sexy" or too “risqué"! Rihanna did make pregnancy look HOT! Period.

In an interview with Refinery29 in February, the Fenty founder expressed her views on pregnancy and how society tends to make you feel like you need to ‘hide your sexy’. Rihanna was quoted as saying: “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me. (sic)"

Rihanna has always been a badass when it comes to fashion and style. Be it her music or her onstage appearances, there’s no one like RiRi. So, when it came to breaking the news about her pregnancy, Rihanna did it in style!

She flaunted her baby bump in a hot pink Chanel puffer coat from the 1996 collection and accessorised the look with a Christian Lacroix gemstone crucifix necklace. She wore the coat over a pair of jeans adorned with a Chanel belt.

Breaking stereotypes and owning maternity looks like a boss, here’s a style guide on how to make pregnancy look haute and happening the Rihanna way!

From Gucci, Dior to Chanel and Attico, Rihanna’s maternity looks have been a heady mix of coats, dresses, leggings and her all time favourite pair of blue denim jeans.

Gorgeous in Gucci

At the Exquisite Gucci Fashion Show, which took place at the Gucci Hub in Milan, Italy saw Rihanna wear a custom Gucci black latex cropped top with lace sleeves and paired it with black duchesse pants with hand-painted dragon detail and a lavender faux fur coat. The highlight of the look was the silver metal headpiece with multicolour crystal details.

The Surreal Sequins

The glamourous Rihanna wore a custom The Attico look during an event in Los Angeles. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the look comprised a Claire apple green top and the Sunset degrade palladium and fuschia pants. The ensemble was crafted from countless squared sequins and was given a shredded effect.

Red Hot Momma

A favourite among luxury fashion houses and designers, Rihanna looked radiant in a custom-made Maison Alaia red coat dress and paired it with custom-made sandals designed by Amina Muaddi.

Who said maternity outfits need to be boring?

The We Found Love singer rocked a vintage faux fur coat with a pair of baggy jeans and a top with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the outfit with a cap and gold long chain necklaces.

Black Magic

Captioning her Instagram picture with the words: ‘all black everything’ (sic), Rihanna stepped out wearing a black Jean Paul Gaultier laced up top from the brand’s Les Punks ready-to-wear collection. She paired the daring look with a Carhartt WIP reversible canvas hooded jacket and high-rise leggings. Accessorised with long gold chain necklaces and sunglasses from Balenciaga, Rihanna completed the look with a bold red lip.

