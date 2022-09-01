Rishi Panchami 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Rishi Panchami also known as Rushi Panchami and Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami is generally observed one day after Ganesh Chaturthi. The day holds special importance in the Hindu religion. This year, according to the English calendar, Rishi Panchami falls between August 31 and September 1. On Rishi Panchami, women keep a fast to pay respect to the Sapta Rishis or seven sages.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja timings

Panchami Tithi Begins - 3:22 PM on August 31

Panchami Tithi Ends - 2:49 PM on September 1

Rishi Panchami 2022: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, women observe a fast on Rishi Panchami to seek the blessings of seven sages and to fulfill their wishes for happiness and prosperity.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta on this day will be in effect from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is from 6:30 PM to 6:54 PM. Meanwhile, Abhijit Muhurta will take place from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM and Vijay Muhurta is going to begin at 2:28 pm and end at 3:19 pm.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Firstly women clean their houses. Then they establish a Saptarishi by making a square circle with turmeric and kumkum. Following that, they take a bath with Panchamrit and water. Devotees offer flowers, garlands and sweets to the Sapta Rishis. Once the bhog is presented to the lords, an aarti is performed.

