Rishi Sunak: Here's all You Need to Know About the UK Prime Minister's Fitness Regime

Rishi Sunak, the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is the first person of Indian origin to take to hold the position in the country. Besides being an excellent leader, he is also a fitness enthusiast whose routine is no less than an inspiration. Last year, in an appearance on The Twenty Minute VC podcast with Harry Stebbings, he spoke about his strict routine including his waking up time, and breakfast choices among other things.

During his interaction, Rishi Sunak said, “I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I am doing." Following this, he revealed that his workout regimen has been disrupted as a result of his job. So, to remain in shape, he does “one session of Peleton, one session of the treadmill, and one HIIT class."

Rishi Sunak also revealed that an American fitness instructor, Cody Rigsby, was his “long-time favourite." “Which means you have to listen to a lot of Britney (Spears). But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess. I am trying to diversify lately," he added.

Following this, Rishi Sunak told Stebbings that he practices intermittent fasting on most days. Revealing that he has nothing for breakfast, he said, “There’s Greek yoghurt and blueberries during the week." He then said there’s a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin.

On the weekends, Rishi Sunak indulges in full-cooked breakfast with his family. Although for Sundays he said, “We alternate between pancakes and waffles." The UK PM likes his pancakes in the American style, which is, crispy and baked with blueberries and strawberries.

Married to Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak is a doting father to two daughters, Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak. He was born to African-Hindu parents, Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak, who moved to the UK in the 1960s.

