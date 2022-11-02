Rising Incidences Of Breast Cancer In Women Below 40; Effective Surgical Procedures To Treat It

Breast cancer in younger women is more likely to be hereditary than breast cancer in older women. It is, however, becoming more common in women in their 40s, as well as, surprisingly, in women in their 30s and 20s. As has been observed, this condition affects more Indian young women than women of other races, however, the reason for the increased impact on Indians is unknown. Additionally, younger women do not consider themselves to be at risk for breast cancer, but the disease can strike at any age. Furthermore, breast cancers discovered later in life are often more aggressive and difficult to treat.

The specific reasons for the increase in cases of breast cancer in young adults are unknown, but there are certain risk factors that can increase the chances of developing breast cancer in women. “These factors include genetic mutation, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, history of exposure to chest radiation therapy at a young age, late pregnancy, lifestyle factors such as obesity, harmful use of alcohol, not being physically active, and reproductive history (such as the age at which menstruation begins)," says Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Senior Director, Breast Surgery, Breast Cancer, Cancer Institute, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Times The Actor Has Been The King of Cool Casual Wear

Is breast cancer in men common in India?

Though breast cancer is more common in women, but men can also develop it. Men have a very low risk of developing breast cancer. “Breast cancer affects only 1% of men worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, men’s breast cancer treatment follows the same management principles as women’s," adds Dr Agarwal.

Advertisement

Why does the risk of developing breast cancer increase with age?

Aging is a major risk factor for breast cancer. This is because there are more opportunities for genetic mutations in the body as we age, and our bodies’ ability to repair genetic damage declines with age. “Menstrual periods before the age of 12 and menopause after the age of 55 expose women to hormones for a longer period of time, and thereby increasing the risk of developing breast cancer. Oestrogen and progesterone, hormones that regulate secondary sex characteristics like breast development and pregnancy declines with age, with a sharp drop around menopause. And as a result, longer exposure to these hormones raises the risk of breast cancer," opines Dr Agarwal.

Advertisement

What are some advanced procedures to treat breast cancer?

We have made significant advances in breast cancer treatment, such as performing a large number of breast conservation surgeries, breast reconstruction surgeries, and sentinel lymph node biopsy.

Advertisement

During the early stages, surgeries are focused on preserving the breast and removing the tumour. “In advanced stages, complete breast removal is performed to avoid cancer recurrence, with or without sentinel lymph node biopsy. Conventional surgeries are still the gold standard for breast cancer treatment today," says Dr Agarwal. The modern breast cancer treatments include radiofrequency ablation (RFA), a widely studied minimally invasive technique, and cryotherapy for the eradication of malignant breast tumours.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here