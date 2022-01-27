Risk of Heart Damage Increases in Covid-19 Recovered Patients: Experts

The patients, who have recovered from Covid-19 infections, face higher risk of heart-related diseases. According to doctors at Delhi’s GB Pant Hospital, post Covid-19 complications include heart and lungs related ailments and many patients are developing problems after recovery from Covid-19 infections.

Apart from heart damage, the complications related to kidney and liver have also come to the fore among those who have recovered from Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also claimed that in developing countries 75 percent of deaths of fully recovered patients occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. Meanwhile, in India, 27 percent of patients, who had fully recovered from Covid-19, died due to heart diseases.

Dr Mohit Gupta, professor of cardiology at the GB Pant hospital said that in Covid-19 affected patients, heart-related complications were detected. Moreover, Covid-19 can prove to be fatal for patients already suffering from heart-related disease.

In fully recovered patients, four prominent issues like difficulty in breathing, chest pain, fainting, weakness and heart damage were observed.

Three months back, a research paper was published by researcher Ananya Bandyopadhyay of Department of Zoology, Banaras Hindu University, wherein it was revealed that heart-related complications were seen even in the patients who suffered from asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 infections.

The research paper was published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. The paper suggested that the demand for oxygen in a fully recovered patient’s body increases and if the oxygen supply is not up to the required quantity, then it can affect the heart.

Research from Oxford University suggested that within a month of recovery from Covid-19, 50 percent of patients died due to heart attack. Meanwhile, many fully recovered patients were reported to develop high blood pressure or hypertension. Coronavirus disease promotes inflammation, which weakens the heart muscles and affects the heartbeat.

Experts advised that it is necessary to pay attention to our heart health. It has been suggested that if you notice sudden chest pain, heartburn, abdominal pain, nausea, a sudden feeling of twitching in the arm, fluctuation in BP and cough then these can be the primary symptoms of heart disease.

These can be the early warning of heart-related complications. Therefore, consult a doctor immediately after noticing the symptoms.

