Risks of Extreme Steps for Quick Weight Loss

It’s healthy to lose weight and remain fit. However, if you suddenly start noticing a significant drop in body weight, it could indicate some health issues. Most people try different means to lose weight rapidly like dieting, exercise and intermittent fasting among others. Though excess exercise or dieting to shed a few kilos fast is not good for your health.

Burning calories slowly and gradually through a disciplined weight loss routine is the best way to remain slim and fit. According to experts, losing weight too quickly through starvation and other methods may lead to a number of side effects and even serious health complications.

Here are a few negative effects of extreme steps to lose weight.

1. Slows down your metabolism

Trying to lose weight by fasting or consuming insufficient food can lead to a drop in your metabolism rate, which results in a decrease in the number of calories your body is capable of burning. As per Healthifyme, when a person tries to lose weight by consuming fewer calories it causes the body to burn 23% fewer calories per day.

2. Dehydrates your body

Diets that promise to help you lose your weight at a fast pace can lead to severe dehydration as it reduces your water weight. It results in causing side effects like discomfort, fatigue, constipation, headaches and in some cases kidney stones. However, it is important to choose the right way to attain your goal. For example, a ketogenic diet helps in losing weight and it is also healthier as compared to cutting down on your water weight.

3. Weakness and Fatigue

Cutting down on calories is not healthy and can make a person feel weak and fatigued. Consumption of lesser calories makes it difficult for the body to function normally.

