Ritu Dalmia to Asma Khan, 5 Indian Origin Women Chefs Who Made it Big in Industry

Indian cuisine is no ordinary cuisine. Influenced by immense diversity, Indian cuisine is a vibrant assortment of dishes, distinctly characterised by the subtle use of spices, grains and vegetables grown in different parts of the country.

With a great food culture, our country has also produced many great chefs. The hospitality sector, like other sectors, is dominated by men. However, many women chefs are making a mark in the male-dominated industry. Here are 5 women chefs who have achieved tremendous success in the cooking business.

Ritu Dalmia

Advertisement

Ritu Dalmia is the owner of seven magnificent Italian restaurants. Her fine-dine restaurants have achieved tremendous popularity in cities like New Delhi and London. Ritu has authored books like Italian Khana, Travelling Diva – Recipes from around the world and Diva Green. There is nothing more satisfying for her than to see a customer relishing her food.

Dipna Anand

Dipna is known for her low-fat Indian cooking aimed at people suffering from heart ailments. She even received a National award from The British Nutrition Foundation for her work on low-fat cooking. Dipna Anand was once praised by former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron.

Madhur Jaffrey

Madhur Jaffrey has mastered the culinary arts and achieved success at a global level. Jaffrey was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. Jaffrey, who is referred to as the ‘First Lady of Global Indian Cuisine’, is also an actor and a television personality.

Maneet Chauhan

Maneet Chauhan is known for judging Food Network’s famous cooking competition show Chopped. Born in Punjab, Maneet had a fascination for cooking since her childhood. Maneet was also invited by President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House in 2014.

Advertisement

Asma Khan

Asma Khan has become a household name due to her Netflix show, Chef’s Table. Asma is also the chef and owner of London’s popular restaurant Darjeeling Express where she runs an all-women kitchen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.