Roadshows for Visit Abu Dhabi in India Highlight the Emirate’s Distinctive Travel Offers To Potential Partners

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently concluded its Visit Abu Dhabi Roadshow in India, alongside 28 stakeholders from the UAE capital that included key airlines, cruises, hotels, attractions and DMCs. More than 800 travel trade delegates attended the roadshow across six events in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to learn about the unique and diverse experiences Abu Dhabi offers Indian travellers, whilst at the same time paving the way for long-term partnerships in the sector.

The successful events showcased the emirate as a leading tourism destination for leisure, business and incentive travel via a programme of briefings, presentations and a demonstration of the cultural experience of perfume making. This was followed by exclusive networking dinners attended by key industry professionals and buyers, held at The Oberoi (New Delhi), ITC Gardenia, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Bangalore) and Four Seasons (Mumbai).

Over the week-long schedule of events, DCT Abu Dhabi showcased key destination highlights to help familiarise industry professionals with the many exciting experiences on offer at the destination including Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island, which is home to award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. DCT Abu Dhabi stakeholders also spoke to key partners about the timeline for new developments, and the exhilarating events set to take place across the UAE capital, which include the debut of Broadway musical The Lion King, the UAE’s first-ever NBA games, UFC 281, and a performance by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, as part of Diwali celebrations.

The event, which was hosted by DCT Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) in partnership with the Experience Hub, will now be held annually, reflecting the importance of the Indian market to Abu Dhabi’s inbound tourism strategy.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of ADCEB, said: “It was an honour to meet our valued travel trade partners in India and share everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer. India is consistently one of the top overseas markets for the emirate and is one of the largest source markets for MICE travel in Abu Dhabi. Our visit this month aimed to support our valued stakeholders, increasing awareness of the destination, meet our targeted corporates and leading MICE agencies, and introduce our enhanced Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives programme and our new MICE Agency Reward scheme, which is aimed at enabling us to continue to stand out in the region.

In Abu Dhabi there is something for everyone to enjoy, at their own pace, whether it’s the tranquillity of Al Ain or the thrills of Yas Island. We look forward to welcoming more Indian travellers this year, particularly with the exciting calendar of events we have in 2022 and beyond."

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotional arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral, said: “We are always delighted to meet our valued network of travel trade and MICE partners and share the latest updates about Yas Island and our portfolio of offerings, events and experiences curated specially for the Indian market. At Experience Hub we are committed to equipping trade partners with knowledge and insight about all that the destination has to offer and we look forward to building upon our strong relationships as we gear up for an exciting season of spectacular entertainment, musical performances, sporting fixtures and exhilarating events."

More than 7,000 individual meetings were conducted at the Visit Abu Dhabi Roadshow across the three cities. All attendees were also offered the chance to win 20 holiday packages to Abu Dhabi.

