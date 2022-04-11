Robert Downey Jr Turns Author with Book on Climate Conscious Eating Habits

After playing the role of Marvel superhero Iron Man for more than a decade, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is stepping into the role of a writer. The 57-year-old actor will be releasing his first book titled: Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite At A Time. As the title suggests, Robert will be advocating environmentally sustainable food choices through his book.

According to a report by Deadline, the actor has teamed with bestselling environmental author Thomas Kostigen for his next project. The report added that Robert and Kostigen’s book will provide a “smart, accessible and game-changing roadmap to making climate-solving food choices."

The book, acquired by Blackstone Publishing president and CEO Josh Stanton, marks the first major non-fiction book from Robert. In a statement, quoted by Deadline, the actor said, “Our best global food future requires no hand-wringing, fad diets, or radical shame—just a perspective shift to discovering the many solutions in plain sight."

Kostigen in his statement said, “As the great Yogi Berra once said ‘The future ain’t what it used to be.’ Increasingly, we are presented with forecasts of a worsening climate." The author added that his upcoming book with Robert shows how we can change our outlook for the better by making a few different choices at the grocery store, or trying something new on the restaurant menu, and by keeping an eye out for foods that store more carbon in the ground rather than polluting the air.

Besides writing a book, Robert has also founded a sustainability focused initiative called the FootPrint Coalition. The actor unveiled his initiative at Amazon’s re:MARS conference. Robert’s FootPrint Coalition has expanded into a nonprofit initiative, and a rolling venture fund, Footprint Coalition Ventures.

The organisation claims to use advanced technologies for the good of the environment. The Footprint Coalition was launched in April 2020.

