Rocky, Mayur on RoadTrippinwithRnM S8: 'Expect Great Food, Fab Recipes and Hidden Gems of Where to Stay'

It is already the start of a new season of #RoadTrippinWithRnM, where Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma embark on a new journey to discover food, and share a glimpse of the beautiful landscape of various parts of the country. The duo, who have been food journalists for 15 years, will be travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand this season.

When we asked him what is different this season, Mayur joked that the number has changed, and very soon they would be running out of fingers to count the season. Rocky is just happy to be going to the right place at the right time. He quipped, “So far we’ve gone to the deserts in the heat we’ve gone to the cooler areas of the winter, we’ve gone to the wet areas in the rains. So this is the first time we are going to the hills in the summer so I’m really looking forward to it."

Advertisement

He also added that the people can expect this season to be a truly ‘live format’. Explaining it, he said that if on the show, the duo says that they are in Garh Mukhteshwar and next they will be going to Moradabad, and if anyone decides to show up in Moradabad, they’ll be able to meet with Rocky and Mayur.

Rocky Singh also added, “We don’t do fancy fanfare, we just walk into the place that we know is good according to our research. So that’s what the viewers can expect- great food, great recommendations, fabulous recipes, some beautiful areas, some hidden secret gems of where to stay. Because those we really spend a lot of time with."

Talking about the stays they’ve zeroed in, Rocky remembered how they used to camp when they were young. He continued, “We find the best places to stay but some of them are more expensive because we are older now. We are no longer poor like we used to be. Earlier people used to ask ‘where are you staying’ and we’d be like ‘we have a tent we sleep on the forest’. And they be like ‘no no, this can be to be true’. For years, we threw a tent on the forest floor and woke up in the morning, had a bath with the water that used to carry in 50 litre drum. But now, the situation has changed so now we stay at some really beautiful places. So I think, more even the food and the beautiful locations, people must keep an eye on where you’re staying, because that is going to be some of the best properties in the country."

Advertisement

Rocky and Mayur also opened up about how the everything has drastically changed since they had started. Rocky revealed how they would be on TV when they started, but now RoadTrippinWithRnM has become an entirely social media based show.

Advertisement

Mayur opened up about how COVID changed how they shot the show, and now they have become the only show in the world which is shot on one phone. Mayur revealed that because of the COVID restrictions, they had to cut out most people in the team, Mayur then added, “We’re left with two guys - Mayur and Rocky who can do the eating and all and we’ll have to have one person who has to own the camera because our content is not stable ki ek jagah baith ke ho raha hai. And we needed something to shoot with. So the good people at Apple said, ‘We’ll give you iPhone.’ The awesome people at Network18 said, ‘We’ll partner with you so that we can put this platform out to more people’. So now the show is the only show in the world which is shot on one phone with no gimbals no lenses, no apps. Just two guys who are directing, producing, uploading, anchoring, and one guy who’s holding a camera phone in his hand."

Advertisement

“And we are getting our content. And we’re now eight seasons of this. We’ve been doing this for a year and a half. Just imagine, we go on a 12-day journey and everyday we start at a new city and we end in another one. We drive anywhere from 150 to 300 kilometres in a day and we take out seven to eight pieces of content in seven to eight individual locations- with a team of total three people holding a phone. Anybody who reads this who understands what it takes to make a show of content. We are the only people in the world who are doing on this sustained basis. I think that’s a great thing to celebrate. We don’t normally go out and get this. We are very grateful that we had this opportunity and COVID was this opportunity," Mayur concluded.

The buddies, Rocky and Mayur began their journey from the 25th of May and it will continue till the 5th of June. They started off from Delhi and will cover locations of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. One can follow their journey across the social media accounts of HistoryTV18 and Rocky and Mayur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.