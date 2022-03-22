Role Of Exercise In Maintaining Good Sexual Health

We all know that exercise has plenty of benefits, known to be necessary for one’s overall health. It improves memory, prevents diseases, and reduces stress. Indeed, according to experts, it is the basic solution for an array of ailments. Though people are familiar with the benefits of exercise to keep a good physical fitness, many are aware of its importance for sexual health.

Apart from managing body weight, exercise keeps a healthy blood flow, strengthens emotional health, and regular exercise offers a range of sex-enhancing mental and physical benefits. A new study by the National Institutes of Health revealed that 43% of women and 31% of men encountered sexual dysfunction due to obesity and lack of exercise.

Therefore, several positive sex-related benefits can be gained by contributing to regular exercise. So, here are some aspects in which daily exercise impacts your sexual health.

Boost blood circulation

During exercise, the heart beats at a higher rate, and blood circulation through the body gets improved. It helps you to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, etc. As a result, a person’s sexual health is improved by healthy blood flow to sex organs, enhancing the orgasmic sexual experience.

Improve Body image

Being sexually active can often direct to a positive body image which can be a great factor as feelings of perceived attractiveness are related to sexual satisfaction. By exercising you will be in your desired body shape, resulting in a reinforced sex drive in you and your partner.

Reduce stress

We know that physical activity produces endorphins also known as ‘happy hormones’. These are responsible for inhibiting pain and promoting pleasure. So, if you’re happier, it will influence your sex drive. In short, while dealing with stress, exercise will improve your sex life too.

Reduce sexual dysfunction

Sexual dysfunction both in men and women can be reduced by exercising regularly. Improved cardiovascular health, stamina, and longevity can give you and your partner utmost satisfaction.

