Role Of Yoga In Severe Mental Illnesses

Hereditary predisposition, when gets precipitated by traumatic experiences, results in severe mental illnesses. This medical etiology of mental illness finds support in Patanjala Yoga Sutra. Klesha, the inborn afflictions held as predisposing factors, interact with one’s unfavourable psycho-biological environment, resulting in severe mental illnesses.

Thoughts and emotions of happiness, peace and harmony release neurotransmitters such as serotonin, melatonin and dopamine. “Negative thoughts and emotions create disease-related neuropeptides Bhagwat Gita (II: 64, 65; VI: 21, 22) concept of Absolute Joy, gained through yoga and mindfulness, help release good neurotransmitters and thus proves to be effective antidote for preventing and treating mental illnesses," says Dr. R. S. Bhogal

Jt. Director, Research, Kaivalyadhama.

Can Yoga Cure These Illnesses?

Yoga practices, particularly breathing techniques, mantra, Kriya Yoga and meditation, create parallel vigilance throughout the body, resulting in Sensory Feedback that causes homeostasis.

“Yoga practices bring about a shift towards the parasympathetic dominance, resulting into rejuvenation of nervous system, respiratory system, digestive system, spinal cord and endocrinal system. Inward awareness, thus accruing, results into toned-up sensory feedback," adds Dr Bhogal.

Yoga Meditation reaches deeper, unconscious recesses of mind so as to identify, stimulate and remove unconscious impressions and complexes, unburdening our psychophysiology.

“It gives way to comprehensive awareness and enhanced sensory feedback. Thus, severe mental illnesses are treated effectively, through Yoga and mindfulness," believes Dr Bhogal.

