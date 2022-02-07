Rose Day 2022: Do You Know the Meaning of Different Colours of Roses?

Valentine’s week has begun with the Rose Day on February 7. That’s when people give roses to their friends and lovers to express their affection for them. However, a vast majority of us have no idea which rose stands for what. There are different colours of roses in the market and each of them conveys a special meaning to our loved one. So, if you’re unsure,do read.

>Red Rose:

Red roses represent passionate love. Gifting a red rose or bouquet of red roses to the one you love is the best way to convey your care and affection. It also symbolises how important they are in your life.

>Pink rose

Advertisement

The colour pink is associated with elegance and beauty. Different shades of pink are seen as complementary to other colours, such as dark pink for sympathy and light pink for gratitude.

>White rose:

Giving white roses during this time is not recommended because they might be related to purity and innocence and is commonly used at a funeral.

>Lavender rose:

If someone has fallen in love with someone at first sight, he can gift these roses to that person. The rose of this colour is associated with magic or fascination.

>Orange rose:

The colour orange is associated with strong emotions. This flower conveys the message of passion and energy. If you feel intense passion and desire for your loved one, give them an orange rose.

>Rosebud:

A fully blooming rose is proof of your developing love. It also indicates that you and this person are in a secret relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.