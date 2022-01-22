Rujuta Diwekar Suggests These 3 Home Exercises to Build Your Back's Strength at Home

Going regularly to the gym has become a task in itself in this COVID-19 pandemic. The fear of virus infection and the restriction imposed by the government has disrupted the exercise cycle for even the most dedicated gym-goers. With work from home style of working and very little physical movement, keeping track of our health has become very difficult. So, how do you train and work out in this situation? Celebrated nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has addressed this issue with a free 12-week project featuring videos of home workouts that require no equipment and setup. The project aims to share stability and strength-building exercise that require little or no resources.

In her video for the third week of January, Rujuta demonstrated three home exercises that could be performed for back training. For the first exercise, Rujuta lies down on her stomach and stretched her hand to the front. She then lifts the hand in the air for the count of three while keeping the body in a straight position and heads down. She performs the exercise with her legs as well.

Rujuta lifts her leg from the thighs and keeps it stable in the air for three counts. Demonstrating the concluding exercise, Rujuta sits on her all fours and lifts alternate arms and legs stability in the air.

She advises the exercises to be performed with 3 reps and five counts each.

Watch it here:

Previously in weeks 1 and 2, Rujuta had shared exercises for daily stretches and leg training. The leg training involved the use of any normal chair to make it more feasible even for people who aren’t regular to exercising.

In the upcoming week video, Rujuta will be sharing more exercises aimed at strength-building at specific body parts.

