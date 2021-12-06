Running From Delhi to Mumbai was Not Enough for Milind Soman so he Cycled His Way Back

At 56, Milind Soman is busy adding new milestones on his fitness path. The supermodel and fitness enthusiast has made rigorous efforts to outdo himself. His latest feat is proof of just that. The actor and film producer took up another difficult challenge on his green ride. Milind is cycling his way to Delhi, covering over 1000 km, as we speak. The Pinkathon founder posted a video on Instagram wherein he is seen clad in his cycling gear, riding the distance with a smile.

The Ironman athlete wowed fans earlier when he went running more than 400km to Gujarat from Mumbai. The clip posted by him garnered a huge shout out from Milind’s wife and workout partner, Ankita Konwar. On her Instagram stories, she posted Milind’s cycling video and wrote, “Because running from Delhi to Mumbai wasn’t enough for this crazy husband of mine! Now he’s cycling from Mumbai to Delhi."

Milind believes in fighting lazy life. He has claimed to be a lazy person and that tiny and regular improvement is important to push his drive. Milind took an electric scooter ride to reach Vadodara from Mumbai, covering 75km. He captioned a post, “Starting a 1000km cycle ride to Delhi tomorrow morning, attempting something like this for the first time - challenge yourself every day."

His fitness mantra is about struggling and failing but never giving up. Alongside a motivational video of himself doing pull ups, Milind wrote, “Failed again! But never, ever say no to the struggle, because any struggle that you accept with your whole heart is what prepares you to face everything else in life. This Friday I tried for 20 again but reached 19 and a half."

In an Instagram Live he held in August this year, Milind reiterated the need to be consistent. He said, “Every day I do just one set of pullups and try for a tiny improvement every day, because the most important thing in the journey to better health and fitness is only regularity."

