Running Out of Breakfast Ideas? This Sattu Ka Paratha Recipe is Your Stop

Come summers, and sattu becomes a part of the staple diets for most of us. The flour made from roasted chana, pulses and cereals has a cooling effect on the body and can help you escape the effects of soaring temperature or heatstrokes. It’s light on the stomach and comes with easy to prepare recipes in its different forms of consumption. You may choose to consume sattu as a drink by adding water and salt as per your taste. But when you feel like treating your taste bud to something desi, you can also choose to make Sattu Ka Paratha. Unlike stuffing for other parathas, the filling for sattu ka paratha is easy to make. And, trust us, you won’t regret trying it out ( if you haven’t already)

Ingredients of Sattu Ka Paratha

Wheat Flour – 3 Cup

Sattu – 2 Cup

Onion Finely Chopped – 2

Garlic Grate Grinded – 5

Ginger Grated – 1 tsp

Ajwain – 1/2 tsp

Green Chilli Chopped – 3

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Amchur – 1 tsp

Green Coriander chopped – 1 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tsp

Oil

Salt – as per taste

To make Sattu Paratha, first of all, take wheat flour and make a dough. Now, add ghee and salt as per taste to the flour and knead it by adding little water. Ensure that the dough is not too soft.

After kneading, keep the dough aside for some time. Now, put sattu in a bowl and add garlic paste, ginger paste, finely chopped onion, lemon juice, amchur, green coriander, chopped green chillies, carom seeds, and salt as per taste and mix them well. After this, add 2 teaspoons of water to this and mix them well again.

Now, proceed to make Sattu Ka Paratha. Take the already kneaded dough and knead it once again. Make balls out of the dough. Now, roll out the dough in the shape of Puri

Now, put the Sattu’s filling in the middle of the dough and enfold the dough. Now, make the dough round first, then press it by placing it between the palms, and after that roll the paratha.

Now, take a nonstick pan/Tawa and keep it to heat on medium flame. Put some oil on the pan and spread it out on the pan. Put the paratha on it and cook for a few seconds. After this, turn the paratha over and cook it on the other side and apply oil. Cook the paratha till it turns golden brown from both sides. After this take out the paratha on a plate. and serve it with curd or tomato sauce.

