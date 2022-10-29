Safe Dating Tips That Will Bring You More Treats Than Tricks This Halloween

With the spooky season around the corner, young adults are back in the dating game as they look to slay the ghosts of the past. Post the pandemic blues, meeting a new match (or matches!) has got to be the most spook-tacular way to socialize this season. Tinder members share some ideas for you to have more treats while planning dates this Halloween before you dive into another first date.

Skip the rush for a fang-tastic first date

Take your time and get to know your match before agreeing to meet IRL. You can start by ensuring that your match has a verified profile which can help you be sure of their authenticity or use the video chat feature to avoid any surprise on the first IRL meeting. Manav Bahl, app member, says, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions to screen for any red flags or deal breakers, even if your question is to ask their opinion on the global climate crisis, feminism, or even the latest House of the Dragons episode. Discussing things like this will help you know you’re both on the same page. Trust me, you don’t want to end up getting stuck on an IRL date with someone who doesn’t match your vibe."

Planning the eerie-sistible date

While you plan on setting the date and think of an elaborate outing with your match, meeting at a public place is always the safest bet. Plan your date at a cafe that sells the best croissants in town, or get the bubble tea you’ve been eyeing for the longest time. 58% of the app members opted for simple dates like taking a walk or grabbing coffee. Palak Jain, an app member says, “It’s always best to meet your match for the first time in a well-lit setting, so I save the cozy Netflix and chill dates for later and opt for interesting things to do together like taking a pottery class, picnic in a park, a live music concert, a virtual movie night or a bike ride."

Maintain the Squad Ghouls

The date is planned, your fit is ready to go, but wait! Have you told your friends about the meeting yet? It’s best to keep friends or family in the know before you step out. This will ensure that they know where to pick you up from in case your phone battery runs out or you dropped your metro card on the way to the date. Tara Pondicherry, app user, says, “I send my friends my location to make sure they know where I’m going to be on the date, additionally we also have a safety update rule where I text them every 2 hours so they know I’m a-okay while meeting someone new." So don’t set yourself up for a spooky time, take precautions.

Plan your own pumpkin chariot

When out on your much awaited date, make sure that you have control over your own transportation. At any point during the date if you feel uncomfortable, leave. Pondicherry adds, “I choose between a cab, a friend or a loved one to come pick me up from the location of the meeting rather than counting on my date to drive me. A little planning goes a long way when you need that quick exit from a boring conversation."

It’s always a new experience to meet someone new, and explore something together that you’ve never tried before. These were just a few tips to help you out with your first date plans, so as you get on the dating wagon this Halloween, make sure you follow the steps for a fun and safe first meeting.

