Safer Internet Day: Online Safety Rules and Things You Must Avoid

>Safer Internet Day: Internet frauds and cyber crimes have rapidly increased with easy access to the internet at every nook and corner in the world. With the internet, you can procure anything at your fingertips but also lose everything with a finger snap. Safer Internet Day is observed on February 9, to alert and educate people about Internet safety. Here are some top internet safety rules to follow and also make note of what not to do online.

>Internet Safety Rules

Advertisement

Keep track of your Information

You must not reveal everything about your personal life on social media platforms if not necessary. Moreover, on the professional front, keep track of the information you share with employers and customers.

Delete Cookies

If you happen to browse sites that look unsafe, delete cookies from your browsing history. Make it a point to delete your cookies every once in a while. Also, make sure you browse safe sites.

Connect Securely

Public WiFis have no control over security. Avoid connecting to public WiFis as hackers have easy access to your device. Whenever you are making a financial transaction, make sure you connect to a secure network.

Advertisement

Do not save passwords

Whether connected to a secure network or not, do not save any passwords, especially banking passwords and CVV numbers. To add to it, choose strong passwords which cannot be hacked easily.

Online Mistakes to Avoid

Do not save passwords on your device. If you have the habit of forgetting your passwords, make an offline, secure note of it.

Beware of emails, messages and calls you receive. The RBI often reminds people through advertisements and messages that we must not share or entertain people who ask for our banking passwords and CVV numbers.

Do not click on click-bait or suspicious online links

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.