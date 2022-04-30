Safety Tips and Precautions to Follow While Taking Bath During Pregnancy

Women are advised to be very careful in their daily routine during pregnancy. Whether it’s about diet, exercise, taking medicines or some habits related to daily routine like taking bath, women will have to take certain precautions. Pregnant women need to be very careful while taking bath to avoid any kind of complications or accidents. Bathing every day during pregnancy not only keeps the body clean but also relaxes the body.

Here are the benefits of bathing during pregnancy and the right way to take a bath. Follow these steps for safe bathing during pregnancy.

Taking hot bath

· Use warm water that is around 98.6°F. You can also consult your doctor.

· Do not take a bath with hot water for more than 10 minutes.

· Body temperature should be less than 101°F while bathing.

What types of baths are safe during pregnancy?

Shower: Always keep a close eye on the water temperature, but a bath with slightly lukewarm water soothes your tired, achy muscles and relieves pain.

Bathtub: The safest alternative to baths while pregnant is a bathtub. Without risking yourself and your baby’s health, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits of bathing.

With Bucket and Mug: if you prefer a mug and bucket, then you can also take a bath in this way. However, you have to bend over to get the water out of the bucket, again and again. So you can take a bath while sitting on a stool or a slightly elevated post.

Taking a bath by swimming: If you are fit enough, you can enjoy bathing even while swimming during pregnancy. Swimming during pregnancy has its benefits.

What you should avoid

At all costs, avoid sauna, steam, and hot tub baths.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

