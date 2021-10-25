Sahir Ludhianvi Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-known Facts About the Poet-lyricist

Sahir Ludhainvi is many things along with a poet. The legendary lyricist was also a communist sympathiser, a pro-independence poet opposing the British colonial era capitalistic system. His works traversed beyond love and romance, as patriotism and empathy also reflected in his timeless nazms (poetry in Urdu) and writings.

Sahir was born as Abdul Hayee on March 8, 1921, in Ludhiana of undivided Punjab. After completing his schooling from Khalsa High School in Ludhiana, and separation of his parents, he was living with his mother and maternal uncle. He then enrolled in arts stream at the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College (SCD Govt. College), Ludhiana.

As a college student, he was popular for his ghazals, nazms and speeches. Popularly known as ‘Takhallus’ (pen name), he edited Urdu magazines such as Adab-e-Lateef, Shahkaar, Prithlari, and Savera and also became a member of the Progressive Writers’ Association.

Advertisement

His works influenced Indian film industry, especially Hindi films. Even before Gulzar, Sahir was the master of Urdu in Bollywood.

>As today is the legendary poet and lyricist’s death anniversary, here are some interesting facts:

1. He was born to Muslim family, in a Red Sandstone Haveli in Karimpura in Ludhiana of undivided Punjab.

2. In 1943, Sahir published his first poetry book ‘Talkhian’ (Bitterness). He was just 22 and the book was his recollection of bitter childhood.

3. He fled from Lahore to Delhi because of an arrest warrant issued against him by the then Government of Pakistan for making controversial statements against them.

4. Amrita Pritam, a famous Punjabi writer, too studied with Sahir in college. Sahir loved and admired her poems. The duo shared mutual admiration for each other and their respective literary works.

5. Somewhere in 1943, Sahir was expelled from the college. The reason being Amrita’s father objected to the relationship between them, as Sahir was Muslim and Amrita was a Sikh.

6. He named himself ‘Sahir’, which means a magician and added Ludhianvi because he hailed from Ludhiana.

7. Among the many of his classics that remain immortal, his works also spoke boldly of women’s oppression in society and inequality they face throughout life.

Advertisement

8. He received his first Filmfare award for Best Lyricist for Taj Mahal (1963) and the second in the same category for his work on ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ (1976).

9. Despite several love affairs, Sahir remained a bachelor all his life. Nursing many grudges against his father deserted his mother when he was a minor.

10. He died on October 25, 1980, due to a sudden cardiac arrest, at the age of 59.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.