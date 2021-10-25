Sahir Ludhianvi Death Anniversary: A Look at his Timeless Songs

Sahir Ludhianvi, the remarkable Indian poet and lyricist left an indelible mark with his enchanting verses, both in Hindi cinema and Urdu poetry. Abdul Hayee was the legendary poet’s original name. He was often called ‘the bard for the underdog’ because of his incredibly sensitive writing addressing the issues of the downtrodden.

Recipient of several prestigious awards including Padma Shri, his writing charmed one and all. He debuted as a lyricist in the films Azadi Ki Rah Par and Baazi. He was much-loved and adored by millions all over the world for his extraordinary writing that had subtle messages. He passed away on October 25, 1980 at the age of 59.

>On the fabled poet and track lyricist’s 41st death anniversary, let’s pay tribute to the rebel poet by reminiscing the memorable songs penned by him:

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein:

Sahir’s writing had a vast range and radiated a rare enigma. Like this song, which has one of the most heart-wrenching yet soulful poem nuggets in it. This masterpiece has been used in the Yash Chopra movie Kabhi Kabhie. In the movie the music was composed by Khayyam and the song was sung by Mukesh. Sahir won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for his extraordinary lyrics.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya

This is a classic song from Dev Anand’s movie Hum Dono, sung by Mohammad Rafi. Sahir’s sublime lyrics made this song memorable.

Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Another timeless, evergreen classic penned by Sahir that continues to spread its enigma till date is this song from the same movie Hum Dono.

Wo Subah Kabhi Toh Hayegi

From the movie Phir Subah Hogi, the heartfelt verses by Sahir is touted as the most optimistic one. His lyrics coupled with Khayyam’s music rendered a rare brilliance to this song.

Jane Wo Kaise Log

From the movie Pyaasa, this song went on to be etched in the minds of audiences, forever. Sahir’s lyrics was the soul of this movie. It was composed by S.D.Burman. https://youtu.be/EhDCAmXKBBs

Jo Wada Kiya Wo

There’s hardly a soul who wouldn’t be able to appreciate the profundity of these lyrics by Sahir in this magical song. He won the best lyricist award for the movie Taj Mahal. Lata Mangeshkar and Mohd.Rafi lent their voice to these evergreen lines. https://youtu.be/u-ioONenaAQ

