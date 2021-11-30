Saint Andrew's Day 2021: History and Significance

Saint Andrew’s Day celebrated on November 30, marks the beginning of the Advent devotion of Saint Andrew Christmas Novena. It is also known as the official flag day of Scotland because St Andrew was the patron saint of the country as well as of Greece, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Poland. According to historians, Patron Saints are chosen as special protectors and guardian angels of things. Several other countries have their patron saint who has a dedicated day to themselves.

Saint Andrew’s Day: History

Advertisement

Saint Andrew was born between the years 5 AD to 10 AD near Israel. According to Christians, Saint Andrews was one of the 12 disciples chosen by Jesus. Saint Andrew’s brother Simon Peter was also the disciple of Jesus. They lived in Galilee and were said to be fishermen.

It is believed back in the 9th Century, King Angus of Scotland was preparing for a battle against the British. St Andrew appeared in the King’s dream and promised him victory. On the day of the battle, an X symbol appeared in the sky which was the symbol of the saint.

King Angus promised that if he won he would be made the patron saint of Scotland and kept his promise of winning the battle. The Scottish Flag has an X-shaped cross on it, which is Saint Andrew’s symbol.

Saint Andrew’s Day: Significance

Advertisement

The National Holiday is all about celebrating Scottish culture, food, music and dance being a huge part of it. It also marks the beginning of winter festivals in various parts of the country. People on the streets are often spotted in a ‘Kilt’, a knee-length men’s dress skirt, originated from Gaelic men.

Some traditional dishes are whipped up in the kitchen which includes Cullen skink, haggis, lamb, neeps and tatties. Some towns in the country indulge themselves in week-long celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.