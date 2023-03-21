Sajibu Nongma Panba 2023: All You Need to Know About Manipur New Year

SAJIBU NONGMA PANBA 2023: India is one of the largest cultural hubs across the world. With so many varied languages, accents, and dialects spoken in the country, it’s no surprise there are so many festivals celebrated here. The months from March to October are considered sacred and religious because several significant festivals fall under this period. One of those festivals is Sajibu Nongma Panba. Also known as Sajibu Cheiraoba, it is the annual celebration of the New Year in Manipur.

According to the Meitei lunar calendar, this unique festival is enjoyed each year mainly by the people of the Sanamahism religion. This year, Sajibu Nongma Panba falls on March 22. Similar festivals can be seen in different parts of the nation such as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Puthandu.

Sajibu Nongma Panba: History

Sajibu Nongma Panba celebrations are a significant affair across Manipur. Though the majority of the Meitei people belong to Hinduism, the culture and traditions are centred on Sanamahism, an animalistic, ancestor worshipping, shaman-led religion. According to beliefs, this extraordinary event dates back to 1350 BC, when King Maliya Fambalcha, also known as Koi-Koi, began dating the Meitei calendar reckoned as Mari-Fam.

Sajibu Nongma Panba: Significance

On the day before the occasion, people clean their houses and lawns, and wash old utensils of the households for the New Year. Apart from this, this festival is aimed to strengthen the bond of love and brotherhood among family members. On this auspicious day, married women give presents to their parents and brother, and the youth seek blessings from the elderly people in the family. The festival denotes the onset of New Year and expresses values of prosperity and well being.

People arrange a joint family feast where traditional cuisines are offered to local deities at the front gate of the houses. After the feast, people climb up the Cheirao Ching Hill in Chingmeirong or a nearby hilltop to offer prayers to the gods. As per the belief, it leads them to greater heights in their life.

