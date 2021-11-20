Salt Bae's London Steakhouse Fails to Impress Customers

Nusr-et Steakhouse in London run by Internet sensation Salt Bae, a Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gökçe Erzurum, seems to be failing to impress its British customers’ palate. The restaurant has received 2.5 ratings out of five from those who have visited the steakhouse. Out of 47 reviews it has received till now, 29 have described their experience as “terrible."

It comes as an unexpected rating for a star chef who has served his renowned steak to global celebrities including Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, former British football player David Beckham, American television personality Steve Harvey and more. However, the ratings at Tripadvisor seem to be presenting a not so impressive side of Nusret’s London Steakhouse.

Besides the menu being exorbitantly priced, the customers are also pointing out that the quality of food is not upto the mark. One of the recent reviews at Tripadvisor read, “overpriced, terrible service and the food is so average it is not even worth five percent of what they are charging for it. Furthermore, the restaurant is tacky and overall vulgar. Never again in a lifetime."

Another review posted on the website three days ago read, “This is a restaurant full of pretentious human beings who only call just to tell their equally pretentious friends that they have visited. I’d rather go to McDonald’s and give the rest of the money to help a struggling family or the homeless. I’m giving it 3 stars as the guy who owns the business has well and truly caught people who are stupid. Keep it up average, average and average."

The London steakhouse opened on September 23, 2021 and it certainly failed to create a good first impression. The restaurant is known for its meat dishes and other food items made around the staple meat.

A tweet shared on September 27 gave a glimpse of the expected budget one should carry before stepping into the London steakhouse. Sharing the picture of his bill this user wrote, “It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you."

