At this past weekend’s BRIT Awards, musician Sam Smith caused a stir with their custom latex outfit, which left many people puzzled. The designer behind the look, Hari Krishnan, has provided some insight. Krishnan, who is based in London and hails from India, stated that part of the inspiration for the outfit came from the negativity the singer had recently experienced.

“Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after ‘Unholy’ about [their] body image," Krishan said to WWD.

“This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being one’s self. “I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in," added Krishan.

At the BRIT Awards, Sam sported exaggerated proportions, particularly on the shoulder and legs, giving the appearance of a balloon-like attire. The appearance was created by incorporating a valve that permitted air to be pumped into the garment, resulting in its “inflated" look.

Hari mentioned that a significant portion of the negative attention Sam has received in recent months stems from a narrow-minded and fatphobic viewpoint. This criticism is often rife with inconsistent standards and a lack of understanding.

