Samantha Prabhu to Janhvi Kapoor, Stars Who Celebrated the Seven Colours of Rainbow

Shower your wardrobe with the colours of the rainbow this monsoon season. Give the mundane neutral hues a break and incorporate the seven colours of joy to your daily look.

Celebrate VIBGYOR which is violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red with fun and chic silhouettes. With celebrities including Samantha Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Nora Fatehi among others experimenting with bright hues and shades, it’s time to up your style quotient this monsoon season.

If you love colours, then take inspiration from the colours of the rainbow and turn the gloomy weather into a bright colourful day.

Violet: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s Naeem Khan’s sequin laden gown enhanced the colour violet. The ensemble also featured a halter neckline. The colour violet played the perfect canvas for the sequins giving it an illusion of a starry night. Violet as a shade is a calm yet cool colour you can experiment with for a day as well as night function.

Indigo: Nimrat Kaur

Indigo is a colour between violet and blue on the visible spectrum. A rich tone that looks and feels like royalty is a must have this season. Actor Nimrat Kaur adorned a kaftan featuring a gathered kaftan and box pleats designed by Nupur Kanoi. The big polka dots add depth to the ensemble. Give the colour and the silhouette a try to up your style game on a gloomy day.

Blue: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor nails this asymmetric tulle inserts midi dress in blue designed by David Koma. The bright blue shade accentuates Janhvi’s hour-glass figure, while the hint of black adds depth to the overall ensemble.

Green: Nora Fatehi

Looking piping hot in a green and white co-ord set, Nora Fatehi’s look is a must have this monsoon season. Chic and elegant, the silhouette complements her hour-glass figure, and the colour adds pizzazz to her overall look. You can wear the co-ord set together or team the crop top with a pair of denim jeans or you could pair the figure-hugging skirt with a white crisp shirt.

Yellow: Swara Bhaskar

Be the sunshine your wardrobe deserves and opt for this yellow circle print anarkali with embroidered sleeves and paired with geometric pattern embroidered cutwork belt. Designed by Bhumika Sharma, the anarkali adorned by actor Swara Bhaskar is a ray of joy and celebration. Yellow as a colour is festive and goes with every occasion.

Orange: Anushka Sharma

Add some colour to your beach visits in this orange swimsuit worn by actor Anushka Sharma. She paired the swimsuit with a terracotta lurex cover up designed by Flirtatious. A fun colour to experiment with this season, try mixing and matching the shade with pastel hues and textures.

Red: Samantha Prabhu

Keeping it red hot, Samantha Prabhu looks radiant in a red top. Paired with pastel pink flared pants, this tie knot top is designed by The Attico. Red as a colour is loud and stands out in any look.

