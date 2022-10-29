Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Myositis: All You Need to Know About the Disease

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a new post revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, and has been undergoing treatment for the same for a couple of months now. She further revealed that her autoimmune condition is taking a while to go into remission. Sharing her health update, Samantha wrote, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

The Instagram post showed a picture of her in a hospital room. Her note read, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

What is Myositis?

Myositis, the condition that Samantha has been diagnosed with, refers to not one, but a group of rare conditions. It is a condition that makes your immune system attack the muscles. The disease could be caused by one or more multiple conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles. The main symptoms are muscle pain and weakness, which gets worse over time. One may also trip or fall a lot or even feel tired after walking.

According to WebMD, inflammatory conditions such as Dermatomyositis, Polymyositis, and Inclusion body myositis can cause severe myositis. Lupus, Scleroderma, and Rheumatoid arthritis can also cause the condition. Viral infections along with certain medications, drugs, and severe physical injury can lead to the condition as well.

Apart from weakness, other symptoms usually include rash, fatigue, thickening of the skin on the hands, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, as well as weak, painful or aching muscles. The symptoms usually get worse over time.

